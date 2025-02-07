It’s Sunrisers v MI Cape Town in SA20 final!

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Centurion
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Two-time champs Sunrisers Eastern Cape comfortably beat Paarl Royals by eight wickets in Qualifier 2 at Centurion to set up Saturday night date with MI Cape Town in title battle at Wanderers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape opener Tony de Zorzi hammers one during his 49-ball 78 against Paarl Royals in the Betway SA20 Qualifer 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Thursday. Pic/SA20

It’s going to be the two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape up against MI Cape Town in the final of the Betway SA20 at the Wanderers on Saturday, after SRH humbled Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 by eight wickets at SuperSport Park here on Thursday.


After choosing the bat and despite a brilliant start by talented teenage opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius (41-ball 59, 8x4, 1x6) and an impressive 53-ball 81 (8x4, 3x6) by No. 3 Rubin Hermann, PR managed to post just 175/4 in their 20 overs.


The total was never going to be enough on a wicket that offered no swing whatsoever and not too much turn either.

In response, SEC, backed by their massive Orange Army following here, cruised along and achieved the target with as many as eight wickets and four balls to spare.

Opener Tony de Zorzi top scored for SEC with 78 off 48 (11x4, 2x6), ably assisted by No. 3 Jordan Hermann 69 not out off 48 balls (4x4, 4x6).

While defending champions SEC will be keen to make it a hat-trick of titles in the final at the Wanderers on Saturday, February 8, it won't be an easy task against an in-form MI Cape Town, who have won an impressive eight matches out of 11 this season. Ends   

Brief scores
Paarl Royals 175/4 in 20 overs (L Pretorius 59, R Hermann 81 not out) lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape 172/2 in 19.2 overs (T Zorzi 78, J Hermann 69 not out) by 8 wickets

