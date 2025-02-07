Breaking News
MSSA U-16 girls cricket from February 10 to 13

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Matches will be held at various venues across Mumbai, including Parsee Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana and Matunga Gymkhana. A record 26 school teams will be participating this year

MSSA U-16 girls cricket from February 10 to 13

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

MSSA U-16 girls cricket from February 10 to 13
The late Manoramaben Apte Girls’ U-16 cricket tournament organised by the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) will be held from February 10 to 13. 


Also Read: Campion are U-10 champs


Matches will be held at various venues across Mumbai, including Parsee Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana and Matunga Gymkhana. A record 26 school teams will be participating this year.


MSSA cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

