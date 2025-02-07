MSSA U-16 girls cricket from February 10 to 13

Matches will be held at various venues across Mumbai, including Parsee Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana and Matunga Gymkhana. A record 26 school teams will be participating this year
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock
The late Manoramaben Apte Girls’ U-16 cricket tournament organised by the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) will be held from February 10 to 13.
