Campion are U-10 champs

Campion boys after winning the U-10 Division I title at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Riding high on a brilliant solo goal by Aryan Mehta, Campion School (Colaba) emerged victorious edging past St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 1-0 to clinch the MSSA Boys’ U-10 Division I inter-school football title at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Campion School dominated possession in the first half, creating several goal-scoring opportunities. Despite earning three corners in quick succession, they failed to capitalise. At the stroke of halftime in the 20th minute, Aryan Mehta produced a moment of brilliance. Picking up the ball from the left flank, he dribbled past four defenders with impeccable control and slotted a perfectly placed shot into the bottom left corner of the net, putting Campion ahead.

After the break, St Mary’s regrouped and launched a spirited counterattack. Their forwards pressed hard, but Campion’s defence, led by the steadfast centre-back Alymer Fernandes, held firm. Alymer showcased tremendous composure under pressure making crucial interceptions and blocking two clear goal-scoring chances to ensure his side maintained their slender lead until the final whistle.

Wilfred Alva, coach of Campion School, said, “The boys did well. They should have scored earlier. Maybe it was the final, and they were a bit scared. It doesn’t matter now, we won.”

In the third-place play-off, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) edged past Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) via a nail-biting 4-3 tie-breaker after the match ended in a stalemate.

Bombay Scottish’s penalty takers — Aarav Salva, Samrith Bharat, Zack Abraham, and Maurya Kapoor — found the back of the net with precision. On the opposing side, Viaan Shah, Aahan Swarukar and Kabir Pandya netted their shots for Cathedral and John Connon.