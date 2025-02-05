Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Don Bosco boys emerge champions

Don Bosco boys emerge champions

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Royden Koli nets brace as Matunga school beat St Stanislaus 3-0 to clinch MSSA Fr Donnelly boys under-14 title; Sarthak Hiramad scores as well

The Don Bosco team with their medals and the Fr Donnelly Trophy after their win over St Stanislaus on Sunday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) delivered a dominant performance to beat St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) 3-0 and claim the MSSA Fr Donnelly boys U-14 inter-school hockey title at the Don Bosco ground on Sunday.


 The tightly contested match remained goalless in the first half as St Stanislaus missed opportunities, including a penalty corner by a whisker in the first quarter and a crucial drag flick that hit a defender in the second quarter.


Don Bosco’s Royden KoliDon Bosco’s Royden Koli


Don Bosco turned the game around in the third quarter when Royden Koli broke the deadlock in the opening two minutes (16th) with a precise push past St Stanislaus goalkeeper Amaan Shaikh. 

Royden struck again in the final quarter (24th), slotting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs to double the lead. The match was sealed in style when Rezin David passed the ball to Sarthak Hiramad, who flicked it into the top left corner of the net in the closing minutes. 

Don Bosco coach Javed Sayed said, “It was a good game. We were under pressure. I told the boys to start attacking, free themselves and keep the ball in their half and it worked well.”

