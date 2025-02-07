Manchester United confirm Martinez’s cruciate ligament injury

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation

Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United on Thursday confirmed defender Lisandro Martinez had sustained cruciate ligament damage, which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Argentina centre-back, 27, was carried off on a stretcher after his left knee buckled late in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

“Man United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace,” the club said in a statement.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way,” the club statement added.

Martinez’s loss is a big blow for Ruben Amorim’s inconsistent side as the Argentinian is one of the team’s better defenders. United’s next assignment is an FA Cup clash with Leicester City this weekend.

