Sports News > Football News

Man Utd’s Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

The move was completed late Sunday, with neither Premier League club disclosing any more terms surrounding the deal.





Marcus Rashford will look to reignite his career at Aston Villa after joining on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United, where he has fallen out with recently hired manager Ruben Amorim. The move was completed late Sunday, with neither Premier League club disclosing any more terms surrounding the deal.


The Press Association and other sections of the British media have reported Rashford was joining Villa with a view to a permanent transfer for 40 million pounds ($50 million) and that Villa was paying a loan fee as well as covering the majority of Rashford’s salary, reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


