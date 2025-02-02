Man United’s Rashford close to Aston Villa loan

The 27-year-old had been linked with AC Milan and Barcelona, while his representatives are also believed to have held talks with Tottenham and West Ham during the January transfer window

Unsettled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is close to joining Aston Villa on loan, according to reports on Saturday. Villa have moved for Rashford after selling Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on Friday.

The 27-year-old had been linked with AC Milan and Barcelona, while his representatives are also believed to have held talks with Tottenham and West Ham during the January transfer window.

A temporary switch to Villa would allow Rashford to rehabilitate his tarnished reputation after his astonishing fall from grace in the last two years. Villa could benefit from a revitalised Rashford with a point to prove as they look to challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League, while also competing in the Champions League last 16.

Rashford has been looking to leave Old Trafford since admitting he was ready for a “new challenge” after being dropped by United boss Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby in December.

The England star has missed all 12 of United’s game since then, with Amorim appearing to lose patience with Rashford recently when he said he would rather name the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in the squad.

