Breaking News
Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops
Mumbai: No takers for desalination, Gargai dam back in focus
Mumbai: New Z bridge in Matunga likely to be opened by Feb 15
Mumbai: Body found in Mahim creek identified
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > He should be banished Man Utd legends slam Rashford

He should be banished: Man Utd legends slam Rashford

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Rashford has not played for United since December 12. When quizzed on why he had not included Rashford for Sunday’s 1-0 at Fulham, Amorim pointed to his effort in training

He should be banished: Man Utd legends slam Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Listen to this article
He should be banished: Man Utd legends slam Rashford
x
00:00

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford has no future at the club after manager Ruben Amorim said he would rather have his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in his matchday squad. 


Rashford has not played for United since December 12. When quizzed on why he had not included Rashford for Sunday’s 1-0 at Fulham, Amorim pointed to his effort in training.


Also Read: Banned EPL ref says hiding sexuality led to poor choices


Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 12-year stint at Old Trafford, said he would be embarrassed by such a statement. 
“If I was that player that the manager said that about... embarrassment,” he said on  his podcast. 

“Effort isn’t really one of the things I would want to be hearing a manager say is lacking in my makeup. That’s a damning comment. There’s really no way back for Marcus after that,” he added.

Ferdinand’s sentiments were shared by former team-mate Paul Scholes, who issued a damning verdict, claiming Rashford should be ‘banished’ from the club.
“I think Marcus has let a lot of people down really, with his attitude. The way he’s behaving and the way he’s training, in a way he is saying I don’t want to be involved,” said Scholes on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“He should be banished from the dressing room really. If he’s in and around and young people are seeing that as an example, the sooner he’s gone, the better.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united Marcus Rashford uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK