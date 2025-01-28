He should be banished: Man Utd legends slam Rashford

Rashford has not played for United since December 12. When quizzed on why he had not included Rashford for Sunday’s 1-0 at Fulham, Amorim pointed to his effort in training

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford has no future at the club after manager Ruben Amorim said he would rather have his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in his matchday squad.

Rashford has not played for United since December 12. When quizzed on why he had not included Rashford for Sunday’s 1-0 at Fulham, Amorim pointed to his effort in training.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 12-year stint at Old Trafford, said he would be embarrassed by such a statement.

“If I was that player that the manager said that about... embarrassment,” he said on his podcast.

“Effort isn’t really one of the things I would want to be hearing a manager say is lacking in my makeup. That’s a damning comment. There’s really no way back for Marcus after that,” he added.

Ferdinand’s sentiments were shared by former team-mate Paul Scholes, who issued a damning verdict, claiming Rashford should be ‘banished’ from the club.

“I think Marcus has let a lot of people down really, with his attitude. The way he’s behaving and the way he’s training, in a way he is saying I don’t want to be involved,” said Scholes on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“He should be banished from the dressing room really. If he’s in and around and young people are seeing that as an example, the sooner he’s gone, the better.”

