Breaking News
Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops
Mumbai: No takers for desalination, Gargai dam back in focus
Mumbai: New Z bridge in Matunga likely to be opened by Feb 15
Mumbai: Body found in Mahim creek identified
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Banned EPL ref says hiding sexuality led to poor choices

Banned EPL ref says hiding sexuality led to poor choices

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Coote, 42, was suspended in November after footage emerged of him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a video that was widely shared on social media

Banned EPL ref says hiding sexuality led to poor choices

David Coote

Listen to this article
Banned EPL ref says hiding sexuality led to poor choices
x
00:00

Disgraced former Premier League referee David Coote says he hid his sexuality over fears of the abuse he would receive for being gay, apologising for the actions that led to his sacking. 


Coote, 42, was suspended in November after footage emerged of him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a video that 
was widely shared on social media. 


Also Read: Bayern Munich sign potential successor to Manuel Neuer


Further photographs shared by the Sun newspaper in November, which the newspaper said were taken during Euro 2024, appeared to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled-up bank note. He was dismissed by referees body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) last month. 

In an interview with the Sun published on Tuesday, Coote revealed he is gay. “I have received deeply unpleasant abuse during my career as a ref and to add my sexuality to that would have been really difficult,” he said. 

“I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well, a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being. And that’s led me to a whole course of behaviours,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK