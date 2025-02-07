Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > BWF to test new points scoring system

BWF to test new points scoring system

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

The existing format offers 21-point best-of-three-game matches (3x21)

BWF to test new points scoring system

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
BWF to test new points scoring system
x
00:00

With an aim to attract new spectators to the sport, make matches shorter and increase the entertainment levels, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is set to trial a new 3x15 scoring system in selected competitions for at least six months, starting April this year, to September or October.


The existing format offers 21-point best-of-three-game matches (3x21).


