Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Aus v SL Starc spinners star on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Aus v SL: Starc, spinners star on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece, while Matthew Kuhnemann bagged two and the part-time off-spin of Travis Head accounted for one

Aus v SL: Starc, spinners star on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Australia were firmly in the driving seat despite a spirited Sri Lankan fightback to reach 229-9 at stumps on day one of the second Test in Galle on Thursday. 


Also Read: The 100: SRH acquire Northern Superchargers


Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece, while Matthew Kuhnemann bagged two and the part-time off-spin of Travis Head accounted for one.


For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis scored fighting fifties, to make sure their side stay in the game.

