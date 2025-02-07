Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The 100 SRH acquire Northern Superchargers

The 100: SRH acquire Northern Superchargers

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Mumbai Indians had bought 49 per cent shares of Oval Invincibles, while Lucknow Super Giants purchased a similar stake in the Manchester Originals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The 100: SRH acquire Northern Superchargers
Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired the Northern Superchargers, becoming the third IPL franchise to own a team in The Hundred.


Also Read: Creative cricket writer ‘Pappu’ Sanzgiri’s dogged innings comes to an end


Mumbai Indians had bought 49 per cent shares of Oval Invincibles, while Lucknow Super Giants purchased a similar stake in the Manchester Originals.


“We are delighted to be entering into an exclusivity period with the SUN Group,” Yorkshire CCC’s chief executive officer Sanjay Patel said in a press statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

