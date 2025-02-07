The 100: SRH acquire Northern Superchargers

Mumbai Indians had bought 49 per cent shares of Oval Invincibles, while Lucknow Super Giants purchased a similar stake in the Manchester Originals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired the Northern Superchargers, becoming the third IPL franchise to own a team in The Hundred.

“We are delighted to be entering into an exclusivity period with the SUN Group,” Yorkshire CCC’s chief executive officer Sanjay Patel said in a press statement.

