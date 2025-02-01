Breaking News
Oz tighten grip against SL on rain-marred day

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Galle
PTI

Sri Lanka were 136-5 by lunch in Galle, with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis also at the crease on 10, after losing two more wickets from their overnight 44-3.

Mitchell Starc (third from left) celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis. PIC/AFP

Incessant afternoon rain forced an early end to day three of the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka on Friday, with the visitors leading by 518 and former home skipper Dinesh Chandimal waging a lone battle on 63. Sri Lanka were 136-5 by lunch in Galle, with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis also at the crease on 10, after losing two more wickets from their overnight 44-3. 


The break was called early and players were kept off the pitch through the afternoon, with officials calling an end 90 minutes before the scheduled finish. Kamindu Mendis departed for 15 after an edge to the keeper off Mitchell Starc, further denting the Bradman-like average he maintained at the start of his Test comeback last year. 


