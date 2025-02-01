Breaking News
All you need to know about Elphinstone bridge closure
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Neymar goes back to where it all began

Neymar goes back to where it all began

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AFP |

“My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.”

Neymar Jr

Neymar announced on Thursday that he was returning to Brazilian club Santos, where he started his career, after ending his injury-plagued spell with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. “I will sign a contract with Santos Futebol Clube,” Neymar wrote on social media in a post accompanied by images of his stint with the Sao Paulo-based team, where football icon Pele spent most of his career.


“My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.” Santos’ X account replied to Neymar’s post, saying: “Your home awaits you. Your people await you.” Neymar will be presented to the club’s supporters in a ceremony at the team’s home ground,  Estadio Urbano Caldeira, featuring concerts by several local stars, on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

