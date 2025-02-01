Neymar goes back to where it all began

“My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.”

Neymar Jr

Neymar announced on Thursday that he was returning to Brazilian club Santos, where he started his career, after ending his injury-plagued spell with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. “I will sign a contract with Santos Futebol Clube,” Neymar wrote on social media in a post accompanied by images of his stint with the Sao Paulo-based team, where football icon Pele spent most of his career.

“My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.” Santos’ X account replied to Neymar’s post, saying: “Your home awaits you. Your people await you.” Neymar will be presented to the club’s supporters in a ceremony at the team’s home ground, Estadio Urbano Caldeira, featuring concerts by several local stars, on Friday.

