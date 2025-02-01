Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man City v Madrid in UCL playoffs

Man City v Madrid in UCL playoffs

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Pep Guardiola’s team will be at home in the first leg before going to Spain for the return

Reigning champions Real Madrid will face 2023 winners Manchester City in the plum tie of the playoff round of this season’s Champions League, following Friday’s draw. It is the fourth year running in which the sides have been drawn against each other in a knockout tie, with Real emerging victorious in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals last season.


City, who scraped through after finishing 22nd in the league phase in this first season of the new format for Europe’s elite club competition, knew they faced a tough draw with Bayern Munich their other possible opponents. Pep Guardiola’s team will be at home in the first leg before going to Spain for the return. “It feels like a derby already,” Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday. 


Also Read: Stanislaus beat GEA 3-2, set up title clash with Don Bosco


“Four years in a row facing Real Madrid. But Bayern or Madrid, both was really tough. Hopefully we can arrive in the first leg here, and then at Madrid, as best as possible.” Emilio Butragueno, Real’s director of institutional relations said, “They [City] are a really great team and are used to these types of games.  They will be difficult opponents.” 

Other playoff ties

>> Bayern Munich v Celtic
>> PSG v Brest
>> Juventus v PSV
>> Dortmund v Sporting
>> Atalanta v Club Brugge
>> Feyenoord v AC Milan
>> Monaco v Benfica

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

