Breaking News
All you need to know about Elphinstone bridge closure
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Stanislaus beat GEA 3 2 set up title clash with Don Bosco

Stanislaus beat GEA 3-2, set up title clash with Don Bosco

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The match ended in a goalless stalemate at the end of regulation time, with both teams putting up a defensive masterclass

Stanislaus beat GEA 3-2, set up title clash with Don Bosco

St Stanislaus players (yellow) mount a resolute defence against a General Education Academy attacker. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Stanislaus beat GEA 3-2, set up title clash with Don Bosco
x
00:00

St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) edged out General Education Academy (GEA), Malad 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout and booked a spot in the final of the boys’ U-14 MSSA Fr Donelly inter-school hockey knockout tournament played at Don Bosco Matunga ground on Friday.


The match ended in a goalless stalemate at the end of regulation time, with both teams putting up a defensive masterclass. In the penalty shootout, St Stanislaus’ goalkeeper Amaan Shaikh emerged as the hero, denying GEA skipper Dhairya Thakur under intense pressure. St Stanislaus secured victory after converting three penalties while GEA struggled to find the target, missing crucial attempts.


Also Read: Relief for Amorim


Rudra Sarmalkar, Jaden Dias, and Joel Anandappa netted successfully for St Stanislaus. For GEA, Karithkeyan Pandey and Harshiv Gohil found the net, but Dhairya, Hitansh Kubada, and Rian Gada missed their shots, thus sealing their fate.

In the other semi-final at the same venue, Don Bosco High School (Matunga) cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over Dr Antonio Da Silva High School (Dadar). Royden Koli’s brace and goals from Daksh Khochare and Rugved Kotkar ensured their comfortable win. The final promises to be a classic between rivals Don Bosco and St Stanislaus, on February 2, at Don Bosco Matunga ground.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news hockey hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK