Winning first WHIL added to our joy: Odisha skipper Neha

Odisha Warriors created history by defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club and lifting the first ever Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) trophy in front of a packed Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

It was all square as the final went into the last quarter with a scoreline of 1-1. After three quarters of end-to-end action, with just five minutes left on the clock, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (20’, 56’) fired a shot past Soorma’s Savita Punia and ensured Warriors victory. Captain of Odisha Warriors Neha was elated with the win and her teammates and stated, “I am extremely happy, the girls have worked extremely hard. We had been waiting for a women’s HIL and now it has finally happened. Winning the first trophy has just added to our joy.”

Talking about the team’s strategy in the final, Neha shared, “We knew that Soorma are a strong team with speedy players. Our strategy was to maintain a close marking and that is what we did. Penalty corners was our strength so our plan was to attack as a team and win as many PCs as we can but surprisingly both our goals were field goals so that was very impressive.”

