Virat Yadav (left) and Lavish Singh, who claimed three wickets each for Dnyandeep, at Bombay Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article It’s Dnyandeep versus Dr Ambedkar Vidyalaya in Giles final x 00:00

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal (Nerul) beat General Education Academy (Chembur) by five wickets to earn a spot in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised 123rd Giles Shield on Thursday. The final will be played at Wankhede Stadium from January 17 to 19. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya won their semi-final against RR Education Trust (Mulund) on Wednesday.

Kicking off Day Three at 8-0, General Education Academy were bundled out for 94 in 40 overs in their second innings at the Bombay Gymkhana. Shardul Fagare scored a gritty 51 off 137 balls, an innings that included four boundaries. However, Dnyandeep’s off-spinners Virat Yadav and Lavish Singh picked up three wickets each to restrict the opposition.

Chasing a modest 31-run target, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal raced to victory in just 4.3 overs. Akshat Joshi of General Education Academy earned the player of the match for his 110 in the first innings.