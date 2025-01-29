Advit guides Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to final

In reply, RR Education Trust crumbled under pressure to be dismissed for 147 in 37.4 overs, and fell short by 108 runs

Advit Tiwari, who scored 93 not out and claimed 7-34 at Parsee Gym yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

An all-round performance from Advit Tiwari of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) helped defeat RR Education Trust (Mulund) by 108 runs, securing their place in the final of the MSSA Giles Shield cricket tournament at Parsee Gymkhana on Wednesday.

On the final day of their three-day clash, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya scored 169-7 in their allotted 40 overs. Advit’s scintillating knock of 93 not out was the highlight. His innings included well-timed boundaries and clever shot selection, setting a formidable target for RR Education Trust.

The turning point came from leg-spinner Advit, who picked up 7-34 in 11 overs. Meanwhile, in the second semi-final at Bombay Gymkhana, on Day Two of the three-day semi-final between General Education Academy (Chembur) and Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School (Nerul), Dnyandeep Seva Mandal posted 291-10 in 78.5 overs, effectively chasing down their opponents’ first innings score of 224 runs.

Opener Shriyush Chavan (80) anchored and middle-order batter Anuj Chaudhary (61) showed the way. Off-spinner Siddhant Desai grabbed four wickets for 49. General Education Academy finished the day at 8-0 in five overs.