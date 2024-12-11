Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Deekshant guides Modern English to maiden Harris Shield final

Deekshant guides Modern English to maiden Harris Shield final

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

They bounced back strongly after conceding a first innings lead following a disappointing batting display.

Deekshant guides Modern English to maiden Harris Shield final

Deekshant Patil at Parsee Gym yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Deekshant guides Modern English to maiden Harris Shield final
Left-arm spinner Deekshant Patil (6-22), operating with great control, finished with a match haul of 10 wickets as Modern English School (Chembur) secured a place in the final of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield cricket tournament for the first time.


The Chembur school, relying on a collective bowling performance, registered a well-deserved 23-run win over Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Primary & Secondary School (Navi Mumbai) on the final day of the three-day semi-finals at Parsee Gymkhana on Wednesday. It took just 23 minutes of play on the final day for Modern English to wrap up the proceedings. They bounced back strongly after conceding a first innings lead following a disappointing batting display.


The match was interestingly poised going into the final day as Dnyandeep, who were 75-8 overnight, required another 29 runs to win with two wickets in hand. They began cautiously before Deekshant got into the act, snaring both wickets in the 36th over as Dnyandeep were bundled out for just 80.

Modern English will meet Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School in the final after the latter secured a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Al Barkaat MMI English High School in the other semi-final. The final will be held from December 16 to 18 at the Cricket Club of India.

