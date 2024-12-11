Modern English poised to defeat Dnyandeep

Resuming at the overnight score of 95 for 7, Dnyandeep gained a 11-run first innings lead as they were dismissed for 125

Bowling well as a unit, Modern English School (Chembur) have given themselves a great chance of making the final of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield cricket tournament as they ended Day Two of the three-day semi-final with an upper hand over Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Primary & Secondary School (Navi Mumbai) at the Parsee Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

Dnyandeep, chasing 104 to win, lost their way in the final 30 minutes. They ended Day Two at 75 for eight, still requiring 29 on the final day. Left-arm spinner Deekshant Patil (4 for 19) snared three key wickets in his second spell — getting the batsmen trapped in front.

At one stage, Dnyandeep looked to have shifted the momentum with a steady fourth wicket stand of 43 between opener Vardaraj Desai (17) and captain Virat Yadav (28) before left-arm seamer Shashwat Naik (2 for 21) provided the vital breakthrough, claiming both batsmen in quick succession.

Later, left-arm spinner Zaid Khan (6 for 38), who finished with a match haul of 12 wickets, tormented the Modern English batting line-up, who were dismissed for 114. However, it seems at this stage, Zaid’s efforts have been undone by their batsmen, who have disappointed with poor application.