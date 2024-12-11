Harmanpreet & Co aim to avoid clean sweep v Australia

In batting, the biggest disappointment has come from India’s two big stars—skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur

A battered and bruised India will look to avoid a clean sweep and address some glaring issues ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup at home when they face Australia in the third and final women’s ODI here on Wednesday.

The three-match series against the seven-time defending world champions has served as a harsh reality check for India, who have faltered in batting, bowling and fielding, with each area contributing to their struggles.

A record 122-run defeat in the second ODI highlighted India’s vulnerability. Even thought the batters shone in patches, they never truly looked to chase down Australia’s 371-8.

In batting, the biggest disappointment has come from India’s two big stars—skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana has capped scores of eight and nine in Australia following her century in India’s 2-1 home series win over New Zealand in October. The flamboyant opener had been in fine form earlier this year, scoring 450-plus runs at a 70-plus average and she would look to regain her form.

Harmanpreet, on the other hand, failed to convert her starts with 57 runs from two matches as her captaincy and batting both have come under scrutiny following India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Richa Ghosh’s 54 has been the highest score by an Indian batter in the series, in stark contrast to the two centuries and two fifties scored by Australian batters, highlighting the Amol Muzumdar-coached side’s batting struggles.

