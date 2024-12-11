Breaking News
Taylor urges India players to address Siraj's premature celebrations

Taylor urges India players to address Siraj’s premature celebrations

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

“I love his exuberance, I love his competitive nature, I love the fact we’ve got a really good series going on but there is also the respect of the game that needs to be upheld

Mark Taylor and Mohammed Siraj

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes Mohammed Siraj has a tendency of celebrating wickets prematurely without waiting for the umpire’s decision and his senior India teammates should have a word with the pacer to address this as it is giving him a “bad look”. Taylor said Siraj charges down the wicket towards his teammates, without checking the umpire’s decision when he thinks that he has got a batter out. 


Also Read: Shivaji Park gates need a sporting ring to them


“I think with Siraj, I’d like to see some of the Indian players have a chat with him, not so much what happened with Travis Head but how when he thinks he’s got a batter out he doesn’t turn around and actually acknowledge the umpire whether he’s given it out or not. I think that’s the bad look for him and the game,” Taylor told Nine News.


“I love his exuberance, I love his competitive nature, I love the fact we’ve got a really good series going on but there is also the respect of the game that needs to be upheld. I think a little word from one of the senior players would go a long way.” Siraj has become a topic of discussion after his showdown with Head on Day Two of the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1. 

