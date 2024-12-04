Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Nitesh claims 12 as Al Barkaat win by 20 runs

Nitesh claims 12 as Al-Barkaat win by 20 runs

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Nitesh Nishad was declared Man of the Match for his consistent wicket-taking (six each) in both innings to steer Al-Barkaat home

Al-Barkaat’s Nitesh Nishaad against General Education Academy at Police Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

In an intense two-day encounter, Al-Barkaat English School’s (Kurla) Nitesh Nishaad claimed six wickets to secure a hard-fought 20-run victory over General Education Academy (Chembur) and booked a spot in the semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield cricket tournament, at Police Gymkhana on Tuesday.


On Day Two, General Education Academy scored 179 in 57.3 overs, with a lead of 60 runs. Ishan Pathak scored an unbeaten 43 off 96 balls, while Aarya Karle chipped in with 40 off 43 balls. Al-Barkaat’s left-arm spinner Nitesh bowled an excellent spell of 24.3 overs and picked six wickets for 50 runs.


Also Read: Pak crush Zimbabwe by 10 wkts to win series


In response, Al-Barkaat came out aggressively in their second innings. Aakash Mangde led the attack with 65 off 50 balls, which included 10 fours and a six. However, the General Academy bowling duo of Abhishek Pandey and Yuvraj Patil struck again, bagging four wickets each to restrict Al-Barkaat to 152 in 30 overs.

With a target of 92, General Education Academy scented victory but failed under pressure. Al-Barkaat’s bowlers, led by Vedant Bane (9-2-25-4) and Nitesh (9.4-1-44-6), bowled them out for just 72 in 19.4 overs, winning by 20 runs.

Nitesh Nishad was declared Man of the Match for his consistent wicket-taking (six each) in both innings to steer Al-Barkaat home.

Modern English Chembur will clash with Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Navi Mumbai in the first semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana on December 9, 10 and 11 while Anjuman-I-Islam Allana, CSMT will take on Al-Barkaat MMI English Kurla at the MCA-BKC ground.

