Auxilium girls retain crown, Yashodham win boys honours

Updated on: 02 December,2024 06:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

JB Vachha displayed a spirited performance with Vritika Nayak scoring five goals and a solitary goal from Sahana Subramaniyu

Auxilium girls retain crown, Yashodham win boys honours

The Auxilium Convent girls celebrate with their trophy and medals after retaining the U-14 title at St Sebastian HS, Chembur, on Friday

Defending champions Auxilium Convent High School (Wadala) retained their crown in the girls U-14 category, while Yashodham High School (Goregaon) claimed the boys U-14 title at the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at St Sebastian High School, Chembur, on Friday.


The Yashodham lads with their trophy and medals. PICs/ATUL KAMBLE
The Yashodham lads with their trophy and medals. Pics/Atul Kamble


In the girls final, Auxilium showcased their dominance with a 14-6 win over JB Vachha (Dadar). Khushi Gorde took charge for Auxilium with six goals, supported by Chinmayee More with five and Saee Gole with three goals. JB Vachha displayed a spirited performance with Vritika Nayak scoring five goals and a solitary goal from Sahana Subramaniyu.


In the boys final, Yashodham defeated IES School (Kandivli) 16-6. Goalkeeper Arnav Bhoir made eight crucial saves and stopped three out of four penalties. Viraj Mhatre led Yashodham’s attack with seven goals, while Pratham Shetey contributed five, Vedant Yadav added three, and Lek Karambelkar one. IES reduced the deficit through Aryan Savle (hat-trick), Om Wastei (two goals) and Shreyas Kadam.

