Solid Samridh ensures draw for Parag English

Samridh Bhat

It was grit all the way as Parag English School avoided a first innings lead loss to Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (English) in the inter-school Harris Shield Super League at the Sachivalaya Gymkhana ground, Oval Maidan on Friday.

Skipper and opener Samridh Bhat carved 100 in 185 balls while Arnav Sonawane made 57 in 70 deliveries in response to Anjuman’s 273 all out in which Yuvraj Bhingare top-scored with 96 and Shahid Khan contributed a gritty 55. Anjuman’s Abdurrahman Khan claimed 4-78.

Samridh, who has represented Mumbai U-14, came up with a century after scoring 86 and 90 in previous games.

In another match, Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu were bundled out for a paltry 150 runs in 43.1 overs in response to Chembur outfit General Education Academy’s 357-6 at the Bombay Gymkhana.

Vinayak Chaurasiya top-scored with 68 for Anjuman Islam. Following on, Anjuman ended up with 209-7 in 47 overs with Aamir and Vinayak scoring half tons. Off-spinner Harsh Nadkar claimed 3-54 for General Education Academy, whose batter Aayush Shinde scored a double century on the opening day. Aayush claimed the player of the match award.

Brief scores

. Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (English) 273 all out drew with Parag English School 248-8 (S Bhat 100, A Sonawane 57; Abdurrahman Khan 4-78)

. General Education Academy 357-6 decl beat Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu 150 all out (V Chaurasiya 68) and 209-7 (Aamir 50, V Chaurasiya 50; H Nadkar 3-54) on the first innings

. Modern English School, Chembur 293 beat Al Barkaat MMI, Kurla 162 all out (P Bhalerao 57; J Singh 3-49, V Jobanputra 3-39) and 67-4 (Y Singh 41; V Jobanputra 4-19) on the first innings

. Dnyandeep Seva Mandal 216 all out and 120 beat Matunga Premier School 155 all out (K Patil 41; Z Khan 4-34, V Yadav 4-55) and 162-4 (D Pawar 31, S Gaikwad 74) on the first innings