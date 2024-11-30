Breaking News
Delhi SG Pipers name Shamsher Singh, Whetton as co-captains

Delhi SG Pipers name Shamsher Singh, Whetton as co-captains

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Besides, the Delhi franchise of HIL also named India vice captain and striker Navneet Kaur as their skipper for the women's team

Shamsher Singh and Jacob Whetton

Delhi SG Pipers have announced the appointment of experienced Australian and three-time Olympian, Jacob Whetton and India’s double Olympic medallist, midfielder Shamsher Singh as co-captains of their men’s team for Season 1 of the revamped Hockey India League.


Besides, the Delhi franchise of HIL also named India vice captain and striker Navneet Kaur as their skipper for the women’s team. The franchise also named Belgian defender Emma Puvrez as Navneet’s deputy. The four-team women’s HIL will make its debut this season.


Also Read: Shuttlers Harshit, Ketaki emerge champions


“I am honoured and it is an absolute privilege to be named co-captain of the Delhi SG Pipers for the upcoming Hockey India League with Indian hockey superstar Shamsher. The Hockey India League provides such a fantastic opportunity to play with and against the best hockey players in the world in a competitive environment every day!”, Whetton said on being named the co-captain.

Whetton was a part of the Australian team that won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is a highly decorated player with multiple achievements to his credit. He is also a 2014 World Cup winner, two-time FIH Pro League Winner, three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a double Champions Trophy winner.

Shamsher too was thrilled with the responsibility entrusted to him. “I would like to thank Delhi SG Pipers for making me the team’s co-captain along with Whetton. I would also like to thank the entire team management including chief coach Graham Reid and mentor PR Sreejesh for trusting me. I am really excited for the league and we have put together a strong squad. We will promise to give our best and perform well,” Shamsher said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

