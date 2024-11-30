Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttlers Harshit Ketaki emerge champions

Shuttlers Harshit, Ketaki emerge champions

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

In the boys’ U-14 final, Sharvil Tembulkar of Yashodham HS (Goregaon) defeated Shoubhit Das of Universal High School (Thane) 22-24, 21-17, 21-11

Harshit Mahimkar (left) and Ketaki Thite. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Defending champion Harshit Mahimkar of Blossom High School (Marine Lines) and Ketaki Thite of Rose Manor International (Santacruz) emerged victorious in the boys and girls U-16 categories, respectively at the MSSA inter-school badminton tournament at the Cricket Club of India (boys) and Bombay Gymkhana (girls) on 
Thursday.


Also Read: A Battle of Equals


In the boys’ U-16 final, top-seeded Harshit displayed dominance and composure. Having being down 3-6 against Akshat Raisurana of Bombay International School (Gamdevi). Harshit’s wrist work and strategic play wore down his opponent in the second game to secure the title with a 21-10, 21-13. Ketaki showcased a fine performance, upsetting top-seeded Riya Vinherkar of Bombay Scottish International (Mahim) in the final with a 21-18, 21-16 scoreline. 


In the boys’ U-14 final, Sharvil Tembulkar of Yashodham HS (Goregaon) defeated Shoubhit Das of Universal High School (Thane) 22-24, 21-17, 21-11. In the girls’ U-14 final, Anvisha Ghorpade of Sane Guruji English Medium School (Dadar) defeated Imaan Motorwala of Fazlani La Academia Globale (Mazgaon) winning 21-13, 21-19.

