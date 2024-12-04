Breaking News
Pak crush Zimbabwe by 10 wkts to win series

Pak crush Zimbabwe by 10 wkts to win series

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Bulawayo
AFP |

Pakistan then sped to 61-0 off 33 balls through Saim Ayub (36*) and Omair Yousuf (22*) to follow up a 57-run victory last Sunday in the first of three matches

Sufiyan Muqeem. Pic/AFP

Pakistan wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem starred in a series-clinching 10-wicket T20I rout of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The 25-year-old took five consecutive wickets for the loss of only three runs as Zimbabwe crumbled to 57 all out in 12.4 overs after making a promising start. 


Also Read: "He’s obviously a fantastic bowler, but our batters are world class as well": Alex Carey backs Oz batters to counter Bumrah


Pakistan then sped to 61-0 off 33 balls through Saim Ayub (36*) and Omair Yousuf (22*) to follow up a 57-run victory last Sunday in the first of three matches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

