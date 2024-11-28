Breaking News
Pakistan beat Zim by 99 runs for ODI series win

Updated on: 29 November,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Bulawayo
PTI

Top

Zimbabwe capitulated for 204 in 40.1 overs as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan used seven bowlers

Pakistan rode Kamran Ghulam’s maiden one-day international century to beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs and clinch the series 2-1 on Thursday. Ghulam rose to fame with a hundred in his debut Test against England at Multan last month, and made 103 off 99 balls in a strong Pakistan total of 303-6.


Also Read: Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England


Zimbabwe capitulated for 204 in 40.1 overs as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan used seven bowlers. Only off-spinner Salman Ali Agha was not amongst the wickets. A second successive ODI series win for Rizwan followed an historic 2-1 result against Australia.


