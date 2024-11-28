Pakistan beat Zim by 99 runs for ODI series win

Zimbabwe capitulated for 204 in 40.1 overs as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan used seven bowlers

Representation pic

Pakistan rode Kamran Ghulam’s maiden one-day international century to beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs and clinch the series 2-1 on Thursday. Ghulam rose to fame with a hundred in his debut Test against England at Multan last month, and made 103 off 99 balls in a strong Pakistan total of 303-6.

Zimbabwe capitulated for 204 in 40.1 overs as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan used seven bowlers. Only off-spinner Salman Ali Agha was not amongst the wickets. A second successive ODI series win for Rizwan followed an historic 2-1 result against Australia.

