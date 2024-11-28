Pakistan beat Zim by 99 runs for ODI series win

Zimbabwe capitulated for 204 in 40.1 overs as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan used seven bowlers
Representation pic
Pakistan rode Kamran Ghulam’s maiden one-day international century to beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs and clinch the series 2-1 on Thursday. Ghulam rose to fame with a hundred in his debut Test against England at Multan last month, and made 103 off 99 balls in a strong Pakistan total of 303-6.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England
Zimbabwe capitulated for 204 in 40.1 overs as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan used seven bowlers. Only off-spinner Salman Ali Agha was not amongst the wickets. A second successive ODI series win for Rizwan followed an historic 2-1 result against Australia.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever