Spinner Zaid Khan shines with sixy show for Dnyandeep

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Claiming a brilliant 6-19 Zaid demonstrated his class and consistency as Modern English were bundled out for just 114 in 39.5 overs.

Zaid Khan

In-form left-arm spinner Zaid Khan, with a six-wicket haul, hogged the limelight for Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary & Secondary School (Navi Mumbai), who did well to dismiss their opponents Modern English School (Chembur) cheaply on Day One of the three-day semi-final of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield cricket tournament at Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.


Claiming a brilliant 6-19 Zaid demonstrated his class and consistency as Modern English were bundled out for just 114 in 39.5 overs. However, credit goes to the Chembur school too as they did well to bounce back with the ball in the last session of the day, picking up five wickets to set up things interestingly as Dnyandeep ended the day at 95 for 7.


Also Read: Neil, Ishaan shine in Jamnabai Narsee School’s 347-run win


Off-spinner Virat Yadav (3 for 43) also played his part for Dnyandeep. After being put in, Modern English made a steady start, having negotiated the seam attack, but once they lost their first wicket in the 11th over, they never managed to forge a decent partnership. Only No. 3 batter Kanav Saini did well to score 41. 

Going into Day Two, Dnyandeep have their noses slightly ahead, needing only 19 more runs for the crucial first-innings lead with three wickets in hand. “I’m happy with the way I operated, hitting the right areas more often than not. Tomorrow’s opening hour will be crucial for us. We should have batted much better today after doing well to restrict our opponents,” Zaid  said.

MSSA harris shield sports news cricket news

