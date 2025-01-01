Australia's think tank will soon take a call on Mitchell Starc's fitness ahead of the final Test match, but Carey is not so concerned about the pacer's fitness. However, if India wins the game, they will retain the trophy, winning the series for a record-extending fifth straight time

Miitchell Starc (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "He is one of the toughest cricketers": Carey on Mitchell Starc x 00:00

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey feels that lead pacer Mitchell Starc will overcome the pain of a rib injury to feature in the fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mitchell Starc's fitness will remain a major concern for Australia as he experienced sore ribs from day three of the fourth Test match but still managed to deliver a performance effectively with the help of the physios.

"He'll be fine. He will push through," Carey told the media here on Wednesday.

Australia's think tank will soon take a call on Mitchell Starc's fitness ahead of the final Test match, but Carey is not so concerned about the pacer's fitness.

"I've played with Starcy (Mitchell Starc) for a long time now and he is one of the toughest cricketers that I've played with. He'll grimace and grab his rib without a doubt at times but he'll be ready for the contest."

Australia will try to bring their "A" game in the fifth Test match as the victory in the final game can help them regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

However, if India wins the game, they will retain the trophy, winning the series for a record-extending fifth straight time.

If Mitchell Starc was to be rested, fellow pacer Jhye Richardson would likely be called in as his replacement.

The 28-year-old last played a Test in December 2021, taking five second-innings wickets in the pink-ball Ashes clash against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Asked about the prospect of getting a call-up, Richardson told 'cricket.com.au' that he was not thinking too much about the selection.

"It's hard to think about that (prospect of playing the next Test). You can't spend too much energy wondering about what's going to happen with selections.

"(I'm) trying to not think about it too much but if the opportunity arises, I'll do my best to grab it."

(With PTI Inputs)