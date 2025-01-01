The year 2024 has been a roller coaster ride for Rohit Sharma. Earlier in the year, he won the T20I series against Afghanistan and a five-match Test series against England. He also had a solid IPL 2024 season with the willow for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ritika Sajdeh (Pic: Instagram/rohitsharma45)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma thanks 2024 for "all the ups and downs and everything in between" x 00:00

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared a post on his official social media handle to thank the year 2025.

In the 2024, Rohit Sharma not only saw his career's highs by lifting the T20 World Cup 2024, but also experienced a sudden low in his Test form as a batsmen and captain.

Taking to Instagram. Rohit shared a video of some of his most notable moments of the year, such as lifting the T20 World Cup title, delivering fine performances in the Afghanistan T20I series and winning the home Test series against England, bonding with his young teammates, calling them "garden mein ghoomne waale ladke" (boys who roam in gardens), vacationing with his wife Ritika and welcoming his second child, son Ahaan and a picture of him with his head down while going back to the pavilion, indicating a poor second half as Test batter and captain.

"For all the ups & downs, and everything in between, Thank you 2024," posted Rohit.

Later in the year, the Indian skipper lifted the T20 World Cup 2024. From smashing a record fifth T20I century at home against Afghanistan to scoring 29 runs in Mitchel Starc's single over which included 4 sixes, Rohit Sharma showcased his batting prowess.

He top-scored for India in T20 WC, with 257 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.71, a strike rate of over 156 and three half-centuries, with his 41-ball 92 against Australia being his best knock. The final pictures of Rohit in T20I clothing saw the 'Hitman' laying down on the pitch in relief, tasting the Barbados soil which helped his side end their 11-year-long ICC title drought.

However in the second half, after a series win over Bangladesh at home, India lost their first home Test series in 12 years and their first-ever whitewash loss in a home Test series of three matches or more. Their poor performance has continued in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home. Though the skipper was blessed with a baby boy Ahaan, his return to the side saw India lose the pink-ball Test, draw the Brisbane Test and lose the Melbourne Test. This year, he has lost six matches as Test captain for India, including four at home.

The 2024/25 season has been extremely poor for Rohit in Tests, who has scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with just one fifty to his name and best score of 52. This year in Tests, he has made 619 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 24.76, with two tons and fifties each in 26 innings. His best score is 131.

Rohit Sharma was at his destructive best in white-ball cricket, scoring 378 runs in 11 T20I innings at an average of 42.00, a strike rate of 160.16, with a century and three fifties. Also in three ODIs, he made 157 runs in three matches at an average of 52.33 and a massive strike rate of 141.44, with two fifties and best score of 64.

