Vinod Kambli (Pic: X/@mid_day)

Vinod Kambli changes stance, dances in hospital during recovery, WATCH VIDEO

Former Team India cricketer Vinod Kambli is currently recovering at a hospital in Thane. Recently, a video has been circulated all over social media platforms in which the former cricketer is seen performing an energetic dance at the facility.

Vinod Kambli, aged 52 years complained of urinary infection and muscle cramps. He was then admitted to Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi on December 21.

After a few medical examinations, it was revealed that Vinod Kambli had clots in his brain. Taking to X:

His health condition is improving, doctors treating him said on Monday.

Vinod Kambli who represented India in 17 Test matches and 104 ODIs has now gained the attention of his fans with his dance moves in a hospital ward.

With this, the former cricketer has shown signs of improvement in his health.

The moment was captured on video, showing Vinod Kambli dancing to a popular song with remarkable enthusiasm, which inspired those around him. His upbeat performance lifted the spirits of hospital staff, other patients, and attendees alike. A nurse and another staffer are seen enthusiastically dancing with him.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Vinod Kambli expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported him throughout his recovery journey.

"I have reached this far because of your love," he said.

The Mumbai-based former cricketer also thanked Shailesh Thakur, the hospital director, for his support during treatment.

The video of Kambli's hospital dance quickly went viral on social media with fans showering him with wishes for a speedy recovery.

(With PTI Inputs)