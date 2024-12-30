A quick exchange of bails took place, but this time it was Australia's lead pacer Mitchell Starc who changed it in the face of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Before this, Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne were seen practising the same antics

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mitchell Starc (Pic: X/@cricketcomau)

Listen to this article Bail-switching antics return on Day 5 with Starc, Yashasvi Jaiswal having a crack at it, WATCH VIDEO x 00:00

The bail-switching antics returned during the final day of the IND vs AUS 4th Test in Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Day 5, it was all happening at the MCG, from surviving, wickets falling to elegant strokes and boundaries.

In between all this, a quick exchange of bails took place, but this time it was Australia's lead pacer Mitchell Starc who changed it in the face of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au on X, during the 35th over, when signs of the threat posed by Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant became prominent, Starc decided to resort to bail-switching antics. Taking to X:

The bail-switching antics are back! This time between Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oK8xkSd4qI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2024

Also Read: Pant, Jaiswal bat out afternoon session to take India to 112/3 at tea

As Mitchell Starc was returning to his bowling mark, he switched the bails at the non-striker's end. The Indian spotted it and kept the bails in their original position. Mitchell Starc looked back at Jaiswal with a huge smile on his face.

After the next ball, both exchanged a few words.

Before this, Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne were seen practising the same antics. During the third Test match, Siraj changed the bails and hoped to get a wicket, whereas Labuschagne quickly reacted and placed the bails in their original place.

Their banter continued in the ongoing fourth Test. During the 43rd over, Siraj switched the bails and called Marnus to show him his recent craft.

Moments later, Usman Khawaja lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah while trying to pull away the ball but failed to get the proper timing and elevation behind his shot.

As the bail-switching tricks continued on Day 5, India is in chase of a mammoth 340-run target. After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, everything fell apart for the Indian team. KL Rahul joined the Indian skipper in the same over for a five-ball duck.

Virat Kohli lost his discipline and got lured into playing a drive by left-armer Mitchell Starc on the final ball before lunch. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant offered stability and assurance by leading the charge against the Australian bowling attack.

Boundaries became more frequent, with Australian bowlers feeling tiredness creep up to them with each passing over.

(With ANI Inputs)