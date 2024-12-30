Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pant Jaiswal bat out afternoon session to take India to 1123 at tea

Pant, Jaiswal bat out afternoon session to take India to 112/3 at tea

Updated on: 30 December,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

India, who were 33 for three at lunch chasing a 340-run target, still need 228 runs for an improbable win

Pant, Jaiswal bat out afternoon session to take India to 112/3 at tea

Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
Pant, Jaiswal bat out afternoon session to take India to 112/3 at tea
x
00:00

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 at tea on day five of the fourth Test against Australia here on Monday.


India, who were 33 for three at lunch chasing a 340-run target, still need 228 runs for an improbable win. Jaiswal and Pant were batting on 63 and 28 respectively.
Rohit Sharma (9), K L Rahul (0) and Virat Kohli (5) were the Indian batters to be dismissed in the morning session.


Also Read: Cummins becomes Rohit Sharma's prime nemesis in Tests to script unique record


Resuming at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234 on the final day. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66). India 369 all out in 119.3 overs and 112/3 in 54 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 63; Pat Cummins 2/19).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia Yashasvi Jaiswal Rishabh Pant india Team India australia sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK