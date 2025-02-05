Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal visits Maha Kumbh with father

Updated on: 05 February,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mahakumbh Nagar
PTI |

Top

The shuttler said she would be visiting Triveni Sangam with her father in the evening and expressed her wish to return with her mother in the future

Saina Nehwal (Pic: X/@NSaina)

Indian badminton star and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal on Wednesday arrived here to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.


Calling Maha Kumbh the world's largest spiritual gathering, she said she felt fortunate to be part of such a grand event.


The shuttler said she would be visiting Triveni Sangam with her father in the evening and expressed her wish to return with her mother in the future.


Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Saina said, "Being part of this sacred event is a special experience. I congratulate the Uttar Pradesh government for organising such a magnificent festival. I hope more and more people visit here and make it known worldwide."

She said it was a massive celebration and she felt "truly lucky" to be there. Taking to X:

"I am happy to see everyone coming together, showcasing our unity and strength. I take pride in the fact that this festival is happening in our country," she added.

Saina also extended her best wishes to the youth of the country, emphasising the importance of spiritual events in fostering energy and positivity.

Praying for India's progress, she said, "I sincerely hope our nation continues to grow and reach new heights of success."

Maha Kumbh has drawn millions of devotees from India and beyond, who are taking part in holy baths and various spiritual rituals.

Before Saina, Olympian boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom, former cricketer Suresh Raina and ICC chairman Jay Shah among others from the sports fraternity have been to the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

