Saina reveals struggles with arthritis, to decide on retirement by end of year

Sports News > Other Sports News

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state

Saina Nehwal

Ace Indian shuttler and former Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal has revealed that she is battling arthritis and will have to decide on her future in badminton by the end of this year.


The 34-year-old former World No. 1, who was the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal with her bronze in London 2012, participated in three editions of the Games before being hampered by injuries.



“The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours,” Nehwal said on the House of Glory podcast hosted by shooting great Gagan Narang.

“I think I will have to accept it somewhere. Because two hours of training is not good enough to play with the highest level of players and get the desired results,” she added.

