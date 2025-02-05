"Sky's the limit for this team": Joe Root after returning to England ODI set up

Joe Root also stated that McCullum has not specifically discussed his role in the team but being the senior player he knows what is required from him. So far, Joe Root has made his appearance in 171 ODI matches for England and has recently enjoyed a successful stint in SA20 with Paarl Royals, showing signs of his premium form

Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

England's star batsman Joe Root said that head coach Brendon McCullum's cricketing philosophy complements the skill set of the English players by creating endless possibilities for the side.

Joe Root will make a return to England's ODI side for the three matches against Team India. Interestingly, the veteran played his last ODI match on Indian soil only during the World Cup 2023.

Speaking about McCullum's "Bazball" approach that has benefitted the England team, Joe Root said that he has experience working with him in the England Test squad and is well aware of what the New Zealander will be bringing to the table.

"The way he (McCullum) looks at the game fits nicely with how the team sets up and the squad sets up, like the skill sets that we have, it's a really exciting mix. When you put that all together, the sky's the limit for this team, so, or this squad," Joe Root said in a video, posted by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Root said he was happy to be back in the ODI set-up.

"There's a lot of special things that they are capable of. By playing together more and more and getting a further understanding of each other and buying into how we want to do things for a long period of time, I'm sure, we will see success at some point. It's a really exciting time to be involved in the white ball team.

"And hopefully that shows quite quickly out on the field."

Joe Root also stated that McCullum has not specifically discussed his role in the team but being the senior player he knows what is required from him.

"I'm just looking forward to getting my teeth into it, to be honest. The more you play, the more experience you have, the more you've got to give as well, which is exciting when you're working with some of the talented young batters in the squad, sharing some experiences with them.

"That's one of the most exciting things, watching their journey as well and being sort of a part of that."

England skipper Jos Buttler has already admitted that Root will play a pivotal role in both the ODI series against India and the upcoming Champions Trophy.

So far, Joe Root has made his appearance in 171 ODI matches for England and has recently enjoyed a successful stint in SA20 with Paarl Royals, showing signs of his premium form.

(With PTI Inputs)