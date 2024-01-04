Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ive been getting out in weird ways Kaur admits about her run drought

"I've been getting out in weird ways": Kaur admits about her run drought

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The next three games are very important. Whatever runs I could not score recently, if I make up in the next three games, they will be good for the team

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
"I've been getting out in weird ways": Kaur admits about her run drought
x
00:00

Going into the three-match T20I series against Australia, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will also look for luck to get out of her run drought.


Also Read: New route after rout


Addressing the media on the eve of the first T20I against Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Kaur said on Thursday: “I have been getting starts and trying to convert them into big ones. It is not that I am not scoring runs. Luck also plays a big part sometimes. I have been getting out in weird ways. It is not that I play a bad shot or that the bowlers bowl a good ball. I am training my best, spending extra time in the nets. This morning [Thursday] I spent extra time in the nets and getting confidence. Whatever is in my hand, I am trying my level best. The next three games are very important. Whatever runs I could not score recently, if I make up in the next three games, they will be good for the team.”


Kaur added that despite back-to-back matches in the last month—three T20Is, two Tests and three ODIs—the players are looking positive and excited about the T20I series. “Everyone is in T20 mode and excited about how this is important for them. We are looking forward to the matches. Everyone is looking positive and fresh. Burnout is certainly not a factor. Even when not playing international cricket, we are training throughout the year and playing domestic matches [to stay ready].”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harmanpreet kaur t20 international australia india sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK