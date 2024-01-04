"I've been getting out in weird ways": Kaur admits about her run drought

The next three games are very important. Whatever runs I could not score recently, if I make up in the next three games, they will be good for the team

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Going into the three-match T20I series against Australia, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will also look for luck to get out of her run drought.

Addressing the media on the eve of the first T20I against Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Kaur said on Thursday: “I have been getting starts and trying to convert them into big ones. It is not that I am not scoring runs. Luck also plays a big part sometimes. I have been getting out in weird ways. It is not that I play a bad shot or that the bowlers bowl a good ball. I am training my best, spending extra time in the nets. This morning [Thursday] I spent extra time in the nets and getting confidence. Whatever is in my hand, I am trying my level best. The next three games are very important. Whatever runs I could not score recently, if I make up in the next three games, they will be good for the team.”

Kaur added that despite back-to-back matches in the last month—three T20Is, two Tests and three ODIs—the players are looking positive and excited about the T20I series. “Everyone is in T20 mode and excited about how this is important for them. We are looking forward to the matches. Everyone is looking positive and fresh. Burnout is certainly not a factor. Even when not playing international cricket, we are training throughout the year and playing domestic matches [to stay ready].”