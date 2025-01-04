Breaking News
Iyer ton fires Mumbai to big win over Puducherry

Iyer ton fires Mumbai to big win over Puducherry

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Vizianagaram
Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 82 for five batting first when Iyer played a match-winning knock off 133 balls with 16 fours and four sixes. 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s 137 powered Mumbai to a massive 163-run win over Puducherry in their Group C game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.


Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 82 for five batting first when Iyer played a match-winning knock off 133 balls with 16 fours and four sixes. 


In reply, Puducherry were shot out for a mere 127 in 27.2 overs with Suryansh Shedge (2-27), Ayush Mhatre (2-7) and Shardul Thakur (3-47) causing the damage with the ball.


