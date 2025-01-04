Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 82 for five batting first when Iyer played a match-winning knock off 133 balls with 16 fours and four sixes.

Shreyas Iyer

Listen to this article Iyer ton fires Mumbai to big win over Puducherry x 00:00

Shreyas Iyer’s 137 powered Mumbai to a massive 163-run win over Puducherry in their Group C game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 82 for five batting first when Iyer played a match-winning knock off 133 balls with 16 fours and four sixes.

In reply, Puducherry were shot out for a mere 127 in 27.2 overs with Suryansh Shedge (2-27), Ayush Mhatre (2-7) and Shardul Thakur (3-47) causing the damage with the ball.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever