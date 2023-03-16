Jadeja keeps promise as Kuhnemann leaves India with 'awesome tips' from his idol

Kuhnemann said Jadeja stuck to his “promise and spent about 15 minutes talking about everything” after India clinched the series 2-1 following the drawn fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Ravindra Jadeja and Matthew Kuhnemann

Rookie Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who made an impressive debut in the Test series against India, said he has received “some awesome tips” about his craft from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Kuhnemann said Jadeja stuck to his “promise and spent about 15 minutes talking about everything” after India clinched the series 2-1 following the drawn fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Also Read: Ind vs Aus Test Series: Motera gets a draw deal!

“It was probably about 15 minutes, he [Jadeja] was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything,” Kuhnemann was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“He gave me some good tips for the next time we’re in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with as well.”

The 26-year-old Queenslander claimed six wickets, including a maiden five-for, to play a key role in Australia winning the third Test at Indore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever