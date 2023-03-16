Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jadeja keeps promise as Kuhnemann leaves India with awesome tips from his idol

Jadeja keeps promise as Kuhnemann leaves India with 'awesome tips' from his idol

Updated on: 16 March,2023 09:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Kuhnemann said Jadeja stuck to his “promise and spent about 15 minutes talking about everything” after India clinched the series 2-1 following the drawn fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Jadeja keeps promise as Kuhnemann leaves India with 'awesome tips' from his idol

Ravindra Jadeja and Matthew Kuhnemann


Rookie Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who made an impressive debut in the Test series against India, said he has received “some awesome tips” about his craft from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.


Kuhnemann said Jadeja stuck to his “promise and spent about 15 minutes talking about everything” after India clinched the series 2-1 following the drawn fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



Also Read: Ind vs Aus Test Series: Motera gets a draw deal!


“It was probably about 15 minutes, he [Jadeja] was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything,” Kuhnemann was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“He gave me some good tips for the next time we’re in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with as well.”

The 26-year-old Queenslander claimed six wickets, including a maiden five-for, to play a key role in Australia winning the third Test at Indore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ravindra jadeja test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK