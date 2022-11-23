×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jadeja unlikely to get fit for Bangladesh Tests will new committee induct Surya as extra batter

Jadeja unlikely to get fit for Bangladesh Tests, will new committee induct Surya as extra batter?

Updated on: 23 November,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

There are speculations that new selection committee or Indian team management (in case new committee is not formed by then) could utilise Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form and include him in the longer version

Jadeja unlikely to get fit for Bangladesh Tests, will new committee induct Surya as extra batter?

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/PTI


Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to regain full fitness ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, starting December 14 in Chittagong, according to BCCI sources. With India already having three specialist spinners -- off-spinner R Ashwin, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks, there is a question mark if a fourth specialist spinner is warranted.


If they seek a straight forward replacement, then it will be Saurabh Kumar, the India A bowler. But there are speculations that new selection committee or Indian team management (in case new committee is not formed by then) could utilise Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form and include him in the longer version. India are due to play two Tests and three ODIs in Bangladesh and a full strength team under Rohit Sharma is set to visit the neighbouring nation. India will play two Tests -- December 14-18 in Chittagong and December 22-26 in Mirpur after a short three-match ODI series in the first week of next month. Jadeja had undergone a knee surgery after the Asia Cup in UAE and was then ruled out for an indefinite period.



Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja retained by CSK, shares photo with Dhoni


"Jadeja has been to NCA for his check-up and rehab on a number of occasion. However as of now, it is unlikely that he will be fit for the Bangladesh series. In any case, Chetan Sharma-led former selection committee had kept him in the squad subject to fitness," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. There is still some time to announce the replacement. Saurabh has been a part of the Test squad during the series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He also got a five-for against New Zealand A in an 'A' Test series in Bengaluru. But second option could be an adventurous one as Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar's presence makes it difficult to select a fourth spinner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ravindra jadeja Suryakumar Yadav Kuldeep Yadav test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK