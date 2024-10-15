"Jaiswal is not happy with what he achieved": Rohit Sharma

But the initial signs that Jaiswal showed have left Rohit Sharma a pleased man. Over the years, Indian cricket has seen many talents go off track and fail to achieve the deserving milestones. Rohit Sharma said Yashasvi Jaiswal has also given India a different option being a left-hander

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is not at all happy with Yashasvi Jaiswal's achievements in Test cricket.

Debuting for India in 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated 1,217 runs in 11 Test matches. This also includes three centuries with an average of 64.05.

The left-hander had a breakout series against England in 2024 when he smashed 700 runs in five Test matches.

"I am not surprised at all because the guy has got real talent. He has got the game to play in all sorts of conditions", Rohit said in the pre-match press meet here on Tuesday.

"Obviously, very new to international cricket right now, so, very hard to judge. But he has got all the ingredients for success at this level", he added.

But the initial signs that Jaiswal showed have left Rohit Sharma a pleased man. "He is somebody who wants to learn the game, learn about batsmanship. When a youngster comes into the team, his mindset is quite critical."

"He always wants to improve, and is not happy with what he has achieved and which is obviously a great start to a young career. We found a great player. Hopefully, he can continue to do what he has done in the last year or so."

Over the years, Indian cricket has seen many talents go off track and fail to achieve the deserving milestones.

"It is just about how he manages himself in the next couple of years. But what he has shown us in this brief period of time, you can bet on him to do wonders for the team.

"He has come through the ranks. Hopefully, what he has been doing, I hope he continues to do that," he said.

Rohit Sharma said Yashasvi Jaiswal has also given India a different option being a left-hander. "He has played a lot of domestic cricket, under-19 cricket. He has succeeded as well, and that is why he is playing for India. It does obviously well for our team as well him being a left-hander, being an aggressive batter, he added.

