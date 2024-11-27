“The young opener is fearless and appears poised to inherit the mantle of Indian batting excellence, following the likes of Kohli and Tendulkar,” Chappell wrote

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal; (right) Greg Chappell

Listen to this article ‘Jaiswal poised to inherit batting excellence of Tendulkar, Kohli’ x 00:00

Yashasvi Jaiswal looks well-placed to carry forward the glorious legacy of batting excellence established by the likes of Sachin Tendukar and Virat Kohli, said former India coach Greg Chappell, waxing eloquent on the country’s cricketing infrastructure and planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing in his column for the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’, Chappell said he was highly impressed with Jaiswal, who smashed a 161-run knock in the opening Test

against Australia in Perth to be one among the architects of the visitors’ 295-run win on Sunday.

“The young opener is fearless and appears poised to inherit the mantle of Indian batting excellence, following the likes of Kohli and Tendulkar,” Chappell wrote.

Chappell, who worked as India head coach between 2005-2007, also spoke about the wide gulf in planning between the Indian and Australian cricketing establishment when it came to grooming youngsters for traditional formats.

Also Read: The 500 who lifted the spirits of XI

“Jaiswal’s journey encapsulates why India’s planning and infrastructure give them a clear edge in world cricket. The young left-hander moved to Mumbai at 10,

seeking the best competition to realise his dream of representing India,” Chappell wrote.

“Considering the staggering odds of breaking into the Indian XI, his determination is remarkable. There are so many players in India who are good enough to play Test cricket, but some can’t even get a game for their state team,” said the former skipper, who had a fair idea about India’s domestic structure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever