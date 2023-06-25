Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala wants to see ward bat at No.3 in Tests

Young Mumbai batter has been picked in the Indian team for next month’s series in the West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic/Getty Images)

THOUGH India's Test team new entrant Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, showcased consistency while opening the innings for Mumbai as well as Rajasthan Royals, his childhood coach Jwala Singh feels Jaiswal should bat at No.3 durIng the forthcoming two-Test series in the West Indies next month.

"I feel Yashasvi will get a chance to make a Test debut against West Indies and he will bat at No.3. Though he batted as an opener in th IPL, in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, he is equally good as a one-drop batsman.

Earlier, while playing red-ball cricket in age group matches, he used to bat at No.3," Jwala told mid-day.com from London on .

Coach Jwala Singh

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will play their first Test at Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica from . The second Test will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad from .

Jwala reckoned that Team India's regular openers Rohit and Shubman Gill will most likely open the innings, while Jaiswal, will take Cheteshwar Pujara's one-drop slot.

Mumbai-based Jwala, who is in England with his academy team, added: "Yashasvi is well prepared and is a tough cricketer, who never takes any pressure. He is in great form and I am confident that he will make it a memorable debut series."

Jwala actually wanted his ward to make his Test debut against Australia during the recent World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, where Jaiswal was accompanying India's Test team as a stand-by.

"I think Yashasvi should have played against Australia in that WTC final. He is in good form and would have helped India counter the Australian bowling attack," Jwala remarked.

