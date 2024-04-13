Jake Fraser-McGurk opens up about his heroic fifty on IPL debut

The 22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk further stated that he will get better by playing more and more in the tournament. DC registered history by winning the match by six wickets. LSG for the first time failed to defend a score of more than 160 runs in the IPL

Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk who scored a half-century on his IPL said that he was just trying to find the middle of the bat and not swing it too hard.

Facing 35 balls, Jake accumulated 55 runs including 2 fours and 5 sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 157.14 against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I spent the last five-six games on the sidelines and was itching to have a go. It was more of trying not to swing too hard, trying to find the middle of the bat and that's what I have been trying to do in the last 12 months. I loved the one over cover, nothing better than hitting over the off-side," McGurk said in the post-match interview.

The 22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk further stated that he will get better by playing more and more in the tournament.

"It is something that I continue to learn and do, batting outside of the powerplay and I will get better by playing more games. I am so happy to be out there, this is a different world out here, heard about it but to experience it.. it is an amazing time to come to India," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match, DC registered history by winning the match by six wickets. LSG for the first time failed to defend a score of more than 160 runs in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant-led DC registered their second win of the IPL 2024. They successfully chased a target of 168 runs.

Despite a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan that helped LSG put up a competitive total, DC had all the answers with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant hitting the ball sweetly.

Premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav was awarded with the "Player of the Match" award for his exceptional spell which saw him pick three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

