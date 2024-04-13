In the 26th fixture of the IPL 2024, DC overshadowed LSG. Debutant Frazer-McGurk scored 55 runs and milked 77 runs with Rishabh Pant. The Delhiites won the match by six wickets. While speaking about Mayank Yadav, who made many batsmen struggle to score runs in the IPL 2024, Rahul said, "Mayank is not too bad; he looks good"

Jake Frazer-McGurk, KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "Jake Frazer-McGurk hit the ball really well": KL Rahul x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Friday said that Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Frazer-McGurk took his team by surprise. Rahul also mentioned about the pacer Mayank Yadav, that he might not feature in a few more matches as he needs more time to heal from his niggle injury.

In the 26th fixture of the IPL 2024, DC overshadowed LSG. Debutant Frazer-McGurk scored 55 runs and milked 77 runs with Rishabh Pant. The Delhiites won the match by six wickets."McGurk, the new guys when they come in, was very unknown. We've watched a lot of videos of him but he hit the ball really well, credit to him," said Rahul.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking about Mayank Yadav, who made many batsmen struggle to score runs in the IPL 2024, Rahul said, "Mayank is not too bad; he looks good, feeling good but we also want to make sure we don't rush him back in too early".

Also Read: Ishan Kishan 2.0

"He's young, we need to protect his body. He's itching to go, we just have to pull him back a little, maybe a couple of more games, before he comes back," added Rahul, who scored 39 on Friday.

Skipper Rahul also admitted that his side fell 20 runs short on Friday. "We were 15-20 short, should've capitalised to get 180. There was a bit of help for seamers, odd-ball was keeping low and Kuldeep (Yadav) put the brakes on our batting group. We fought till the end."

Kuldeep turned out to be a key bowler for visitors as he bagged three wickets for 20 runs in four overs. "We were in the game till the 10th over, then a dropped catch and then Rishabh-McGurk took it away from us. In hindsight, can wonder if we could've done something differently (with Nicholas Pooran's batting position)," said Rahul.

Frazer-McGurk said he was getting frustrated sitting on the bench and he enjoyed his batting on Friday. "Spent five-six games on the sidelines itching to get out there, stoked! Was just more about trying not to swing too hard and lose shape. That's what I've done over the last 12 months.

"I'm so happy to be here, different world in terms of cricket. Never seen anything like it, to be able to savour eight weeks, hopefully more, is amazing," added the Australian.

Kuldeep, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said he had got injured in the first IPL outing and still played the second game, which aggravated things and he had to sit out for the next three games.

"Wasn't fit for a couple of games, got injured in the first game. Was difficult to see the team struggle in the middle overs. (Today) the execution was right. I was clear with my plan, length matters a lot as a spinner," said Kuldeep.

(With PTI Inputs)