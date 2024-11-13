Breaking News
James Anderson backs Jofra Archer as key weapon for England in 2025/26 Ashes

Updated on: 13 November,2024 04:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Archer, who has faced a challenging spell with injuries, has only played white-ball cricket since recovering from a persistent elbow injury

Jofra Archer. File pic

James Anderson, England’s legendary pacer and current bowling mentor, has voiced strong support for Jofra Archer, suggesting that the speedster could play a pivotal role in England’s quest to reclaim the Ashes in Australia in 2025/26. 


Archer, who has faced a challenging spell with injuries, has only played white-ball cricket since recovering from a persistent elbow injury and hasn’t featured in a Test match since February 2021. Anderson, however, sees the pacer as essential to England’s Ashes campaign – if he’s willing and physically able to take on the demands of the red-ball game.


Anderson spoke about Archer’s potential, stating, “If we can keep him fit, the Ashes is a definite opportunity. The only worry is whether the injuries have scared him away from Test cricket and he thinks: 'Can my body cope?' But if Jofra works hard enough, and he's managed well, he would be huge for us in the Ashes,” Anderson told The Guardian.


Also Read: Team India practice session in Perth shielded from cameras by stringent security

England’s current focus on building a formidable pace attack has also contributed to Anderson’s own retirement from international cricket, as the team prepares a roster of quicks fit for Australian conditions. 

Beyond Archer, Anderson highlighted England’s promising crop of fast bowlers, including Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts, all of whom could be vital contributors to England’s attack in 2025/26.

Among the new generation of bowlers, Anderson praised Surrey’s Gus Atkinson, who debuted in the same match Anderson bowed out against the West Indies. Atkinson’s impact was immediate, with 12 wickets in the series, including a stunning seven-wicket haul in the first innings. Anderson noted that Atkinson, who has now accumulated 40 wickets in eight Tests, has ‘got it all.’

"I think we've got enough experience with Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Archer potentially, and then the guys that are coming in.

"Gus Atkinson has done really well, so have Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts. They're getting experience all the time and if they've got 12 Tests under their belts that's great. It doesn't have to be 50 Tests.”

“He has got it all. Pace, skill and he picks up things really quickly. I've worked with him a little bit and he'll say, 'right, I want to learn an in-swinger' and within 12 balls he'll have it. That's a great trait. He's got amazing ability and a great temperament.”

