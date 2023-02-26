Breaking News
James Anderson, Jack Leach pick three each to leave New Zealand reeling at 138-7

26 February,2023
Spinner Jack Leach also took three scalps, leaving New Zealand staring at a 297-run deficit with three days remaining

James Anderson and Jack Leach


James Anderson validated his elevation to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings with a lethal opening spell as England took full control of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.


Veteran seamer Anderson snared 3-37, sending the Black Caps crashing to 138-7 when rain forced an early end to day two in Wellington, after England declared their first innings at 435-8. Spinner Jack Leach also took three scalps, leaving New Zealand staring at a 297-run deficit with three days remaining. 



Also Read: He's a role model, inspires so many: Ravi Shastri lauds England's James Anderson


Red-hot England are on course for a sweep of the two-match series, having won the first Test by 267 runs at Mount Maunganui with the same mix of aggressive batting and potent new-ball bowling.

